Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A dog that ran away from her owner's home was reunited with the family after spending nearly a year on the streets of Chicago.

Kelly Shade said Gracie, her family's black and white pit bull, went missing in December 2019, when a visitor to their Jackson Park Highlands home left a door open.

Shade said the family put up posters, contacted shelters and put photos of Gracie on website Lost Dogs Illinois, but there was no word of their missing pet.

Polly Ellison, who lives about 2 miles from Shade's home, said she noticed a black pit bull wandering loose in the neighborhood over the summer, but the canine was skittish and would flee from humans who attempted to approach it.

Ellison, with the help of dog rescuer Katie Campbell, spent months leaving food for Gracie and slowly gaining her trust.

The pair were eventually able to capture the dog and scan her for a microchip, which brought up Shade's contact information.

Shade and Gracie were reunited 11 months after the canine first went missing.