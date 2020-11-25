Police in Madrid said an officer captured a boa constrictor spotted slithering loose through a neighborhood after escaping its owner's home through a window. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Police of Madrid

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Madrid said an officer captured a boa constrictor spotted slithering loose through a neighborhood by surprised residents.

Madrid police said Environment Unit officers responded to the neighborhood in the Calle Jose Calvo area when neighbors reported a large snake slithering through their yards.

The 4.75-foot snake was captured safely and taken to Madrid's Wild Animal Recovery Center.

Police determined the snake had escaped from its owner's home through a window. Investigators are looking into whether the snake's owner had the proper permits to keep the exotic animal as a pet.