Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A recent expedition to the Challenger Deep, the deepest-known point on Earth, resulted in Guinness World Records for all three members of the expedition.

Victor Vescovo, pilot of the deep submergence vehicle Limiting Factor, took former NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan and adventurer Jim Wigginton with him on a recent expedition to the Challenger Deep, located in the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench.

The trip earned Vescovo the Guinness World Record for most times to visit the Challenger Deep, marking his eighth trip. Vescovo previously earned records for being the first person to reach Earth's highest and lowest points, Mount Everest in 2010 and the Challenger Deep in 2019; being the first person to reach the lowest points of Earth's oceans; taking the deepest dive by a crewed vessel, 35,872; and deepest dive by a crewed vessel (solo), 35,872.

"I love that there is still this huge unexplored region of our world and having the opportunity to voyage into the unknown and help to fill in the blank spaces on the map," Vescovo said.

Sullivan, a former NASA astronaut and scientist, oceanographer in the U.S. Naval Reserve and chief scientist and administrator of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wad awarded three Guinness records after accompanying Vescovo to the Challenger Deep.

Sullivan was dubbed the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the first person to visit space and the deepest point on Earth and the greatest vertical extent traveled by an individual (within Earth's exosphere), with a spread of 386.54 miles between her highest point in space and lowest point in the ocean.

Wigginton, who set the Guinness record for highest tandem parachute jump in 2019, became the oldest person to reach the Challenger Deep at 71 years 124 days when he accompanied Vescovo and Sullivan.