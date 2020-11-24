Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police responded to an assisted living facility in Canada to remove a deer that crashed into the building through a glass door and ended up barricaded in the exercise room.

Ashley Martyniw, an administrator at the Woodland Courts assisted living home in Selkirk, Manitoba, said he received a text message from a staff member earlier Monday morning saying a deer was running loose inside the building.

"I thought it was a joke at first," Martyniw told CBC News. "That was quite a surprise. I've never come across anything like this in 40 years working with seniors."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police were summoned to the scene and said the deer lost one of its antlers when it entered the building by crashing through a glass door.

The deer was barricaded in the building's exercise room and police spent an hour and a half coaxing the deer toward an open door to make its escape.

"The buck realized the wide open door was right in front of his nose and jumped away to freedom," police said in a Facebook post.

"The cause of the incident is still under investigation but officers have not ruled out the possibility that he saw an attractive Christmas deer decoration through the window," the post said. "The broken antler was seized. No humans were injured."