Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A British magician broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 20 magic tricks under water in just three minutes.

Martin Rees of Hertfordshire, England, plunged into the pool in the Underwater Stage at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England, and performed 20 magic tricks in three minutes -- beating the previous record by seven tricks.

Guinness said Rees' successful attempt was the first time the record has been broken in more than 10 years.

Rees previously broke Guinness records for most cards identified in one minute (trick), most magic tricks performed in a single skydive, most magic tricks performed blindfolded in one minute and most magic tricks performed in a wind tunnel in three minutes.