Police in Nassau County, N.Y., responded to a woman's home when she found an exotic bearded dragon lizard under her garbage can. Photo courtesy of Nassau County Police

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in New York state said officers responded to an "unusual incident" at a home where a woman found a bearded dragon lizard under her garbage can.

The Nassau County Police Department said officers from the Third Precinct responded Wednesday night to an address in New Hyde Park where a woman reported finding an exotic lizard under her garbage can.

Police said the lizard, a bearded dragon, was "catatonic" when they arrived, but it began to move after it warmed up some in a patrol car.

The department said officers left the reptile in the custody of a wildlife rehabilitator after being unable to identify the reptile's owner. The rehabilitator said the lizard appeared to be well fed and in good health.