Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are reminding residents to keep window wells covered after a deer fell into one outside a home and had to be carried through the house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the 200-pound mule deer buck was found in a 6-foot-deep window well at a Colorado Springs home and Officer Cassidy English responded to the scene.

English tranquilized the deer and worked with the homeowners to carry the animal through the house rather than attempt to hoist it out of the window well.

CPW said the deer's release was complicated when a second buck showed up and acted aggressively toward the still-tranquilized buck. English said she had to repeatedly scare the second deer away to make sure the first buck could safely recover.

"The rut makes deer very aggressive. Do not approach them. Scare them away. And cover window wells," the department tweeted.