Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Colorado came to the rescue of a cat that was trapped for over a day in the drainage pipes under his owner's neighborhood.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews were called out Monday to a neighborhood in the Highland Ranch area of Douglas County after a pet owner discovered the 1-year-old cat, Kubo, had somehow gotten into the sewer and was trapped in the drainage pipes under the neighborhood.

Advertisement

The crew eventually had to call off their search when they were unable to locate Kubo in the pipes.

Fire rescue crews responded again the following day with Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region animal enforcement officers when a witness heard Kubo meowing for help about a block away from where the cat had last been spotted on Monday.

The emergency responders removed a metal grate to gain access to the intersection of two pipes, but Kubo fled from his would-be rescuers and refused to be baited by offered food.

The firefighters ended up using a high-pressure air cylinder to create a loud noise further down the pipe, sending Kubo running directly into the arms of an animal enforcement officer.

Kubo was not injured and was reunited with his owner.