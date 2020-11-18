Khawla AlRomaithi of the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record when she visited all seven continents in 3 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes, 48 seconds. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A United Arab Emirates woman broke a Guinness World Record when she visited all seven continents in 3 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

Khawla AlRomaithi completed her whirlwind tour of the globe in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 13, shortly before travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect.

"It was a difficult journey; the attempt demanded a lot of patience, especially in airports, as well as having to deal with constant plane rides," AlRomaithi said.

"I wanted to quit on many different occasions if I am being honest, I just wanted to get back home. But I kept looking forward to the end goal. My family and friends deserve a lot of credit for motivating me and encouraging me to keep moving ahead in my journey," she said.

She said she was inspired to attempt the record by the diversity of her home country.

"The UAE is home to around 200 different nationalities, I wanted to visit their countries and learn about their cultures and traditions," she said.

Guinness announced Wednesday that AlRomaithi is now the record-holder for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents. The announcement was timed to coincide with Guinness World Records Day.