Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records marked Wednesday's Guinness World Records Day by announcing three new records set by players for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Guinness, which is celebrating the special day Wednesday with a "24 Hours of Record-Breaking" event online, said Globetrotter Rochelle "Wham" Middleton broke the record for farthest behind-the-back basketball shot when he sank a basket from 45 feet, 6 inches away.

The record-keeping organization said teammate Deandre "Dragon" Taylor broke the record for highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball, 20 feet, 1 inch, and Lucius "Too Tall" Winston broke the record for the most bounced basketball figure eight moves in one minute with 62.

The feats brought the total Guinness records held by the Harlem Globetrotters to 24.

"GWR Day 2020 will feature record attempts from all over the world, including: Canada, Australia, Japan, China, India, Bahrain, Dubai, U.K., Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, U.S.A. and Mexico," Guinness officials said in a news release.