Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said she only ended up buying the winner because the clerk handed her the wrong ticket.

Paige Nelson of Chesterfield told Missouri Lottery officials she had no intention of buying a Break the Bank scratch-off ticket when she visited the 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield.

"I was trying to buy another ticket," Nelson said.

The woman said the clerk handed her the ticket instead of the one she requested, and she decided to buy it anyway. The Break the Bank ticket ended up winning her a $100,000 top prize.

"I didn't believe it," she said. "I just started jumping up and down screaming."

The Missouri Lottery said there are two top prizes remaining in the Break the Bank game.