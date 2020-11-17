Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A California teenager broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 20 basketball layups in 1 minute.

Anthony Clairicia said he started practicing his layups -- a shot made from beneath the basket -- every day after his school year ended in the early summer as a means of playing basketball and achieving goals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Clairicia's skills at sinking the shots reached the point where he decided to attempt the Guinness World Record.

Guinness said Clairicia successfully captured the record by sinking 20 of the shots in 1 minute.