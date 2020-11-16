Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A champion racing pigeon sold by a Belgian trainer broke a world record and became the world's most expensive pigeon when it sold for nearly $1.9 million.

New Kim, a 2-year-old bird put up for sale on the PIPA auction website by retired trainer Gaston Van De Wouwer, 76, fetched a top bid of $1,894,672 at the close of the auction Sunday.

The website said the pigeon was purchased by a Chinese buyer using the pseudonym Super Duper.

The buyer's real name was not revealed, but PIPA said it was the same man who previously set the world record in March 2019, when he paid $1.4 million for a champion racing pigeon named Armando.