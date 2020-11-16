Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts were summoned to the home of a man who made an unusual discovery while doing yard work -- an apparent mortar round.

The Westborough Police Department said officers responded alongside personnel from the Westborough Fire Department on Sunday when a resident doing work in his back yard called 911.

Advertisement

The resident told authorities he was working in his back yard when he dug up an object that resembled a bomb.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was summoned to the man's home and transported the device to a safe location, where it was detonated.

The origins of the device and how it came to be buried in the man's yard were unknown.