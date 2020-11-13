Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a buck with its antlers entangled in an unattended sports net in a park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers responded to a park in Manitou Springs on Thursday to rescue a deer that had gotten its antlers entangled in a sports net and had pulled down the steel goal posts while struggling to get free.

Officials said the officers used a Taser to subdue the deer and remove the netting from its antlers so it could roam free once again. The rescue took about 10 minutes.

Parks and Wildlife said the incident should serve as a reminder to take down sports nets when they aren't in use as well as a warning as the holidays approach to keep string lights and other decorations out of reach of deer.