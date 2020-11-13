Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a driver and an alligator both walked away uninjured from a late night collision on a dark road.

The Cocoa Police Department tweeted a photo of an alligator wandering on U.S. 1 after a late night confrontation with a car.

"The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Boulevard," the tweet said.

Police said the alligator and the driver of the car both managed to avoid injuries in the confrontation.

The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, police said.

"We hope he finds a safer place to roam," police said.