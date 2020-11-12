Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland distillery and a California aviation company are teaming up to make the "world's fastest bourbon" by aging the liquor in a Harrier jet traveling at 700 mph.

Scott Sanders, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and co-owner of Tobacco Barn Distillery, teamed up with Art Nalls, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and owner of a California aviation company, to devise the idea for the liquor they dubbed 700 MPH Bourbon.

The men concept was born when Sanders and Nalls were talking about the former British Royal Navy Sea Harrier jet that Nalls bought and brought to the United States to fly in air shows.

Nalls said Sanders told him how his distillery is aging batches of rum below decks on a decommissioned warship.

"I said, 'Hey, we ought to age some here in the Harrier. Let's put some in the drop tanks, and let's go 700 miles an hour and see how the pressure affects the taste of the bourbon in the oak,'" Nalls told CNBC.

The 700 MPH Bourbon begins with a mix of at least 51% corn plus rye that is fermented, distilled and placed in new charred oak barrels to age. The men said the bourbon needs to age for more than three years, and the plan is for the booze to spend at least some of that time flying in the Harrier.

The "world's fastest bourbon" had initially been scheduled to take flight in October, but the plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The men said they now have their sights set on April.

The plan is to sell each bottle of 700 MPH Bourbon for about $145 a bottle, with a portion of the proceeds going to Semper Fi & America's Fund, a nonprofit wounded and ill service members and their families.