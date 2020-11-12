Lola Holmes, 102, of Vancouver, British Columbia, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living curling player. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman is now a Guinness World Record holder after being confirmed as the world's oldest living curling player at age 102 years, 37 days.

Lola Holmes, of Vancouver, said she first started curling, a stone-sliding game played on ice, when she was 24 years old, and she took up the hobby again at 80.

Holmes said her tenure as a curling player nearly ended when she was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome at age 83, but she learned a technique known as stick-assisted curling that allowed her to continue to play the sport.

Holmes now plays the lead and curl position with the Vancouver Curling Club in the Ladies Seniors League.

"I am in the game of curling to win. I love to win games with our teams. I am equally unhappy when I lose," she said.

Holmes said he was excited to receive the Guinness World Records title. She said she hopes her accomplishment will inspire other seniors to remain active in their later years.