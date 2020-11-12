Police and Animal Care and Control personnel were summoned to Blackhawk Middle School in Fort Wayne, Ind., when a deer crashed through a window into a classroom. Photo courtesy of Fort Wayne Community Schools

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of teachers at an Indiana middle school received a fright when a deer came crashing through a window into their classroom.

Fort Wayne Community Schools said two teachers were inside the classroom at Blackhawk Middle School in Fort Wayne when the deer came crashing in through the upper section of a window. No students were present at the time.

Police and Animal Care and Control personnel arrived on the scene and broke the bottom part of the window to allow the deer to make its escape and run off.

The school said it took about one-half hour to get the deer out of the classroom. The two teachers who were inside the room escaped uninjured.

"This is a new one," Fort Wayne Community Schools Public Information Officer Krista Stockman told WPTA-TV. "I think everybody is just like, this is 2020, so why wouldn't this happen?"

Stockman said repairs are underway on the classroom window.