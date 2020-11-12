Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A bovine escaped from a cattle trailer on a California highway when it was sideswiped and ripped open by a second tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer hauling a load of cattle was side-swiped by another truck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80, just east of Highway 65, causing the trailer to tear open.

One of the cattle -- variously reported as a bull or a cow -- escaped from the hole in the trailer.

A CHP vehicle blocked the hole in the trailer to prevent further cattle escapes.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but the roadway was partially closed while authorities worked to clean up from the crash and search for the missing bovine.