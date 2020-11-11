Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins works with a wildlife rehabilitator to free an owl caught in a mesh fence. Photo courtesy of the City of Malden

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Massachusetts teamed up with a wildlife rehabilitator to free a barred owl that ended up tangled in some mesh fencing.

The city of Malden said Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins was summoned to the home of a resident who reported finding an owl stuck in the fencing in his yard.

Alkins enlisted the help of a wildlife rehabilitator who often assists with calls involving injured animals.

The pair was able to cut the bird loose and take it to Rowley Animal Hospital and the Cape Ann Wildlife Rehabilitation facility to be examined.

The owl was found to be in good health and was released into the Forest Dale Cemetery.

The city said "it was 'owl' in a day's work" for Alkins.