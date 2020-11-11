Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Maine man won a $3.2 million lottery jackpot using the same numbers he has been using in the TriState Megabucks drawing for 35 years.

Gregory McAllister of Windsor told Maine Lottery officials he adopted his Tri-State Megabucks numbers on his 27th birthday and he has been using them now for 35 years.

McAllister's persistence paid off in the Oct. 28 drawing, when the numbers came up 02-09-16-27-30 with the Megaball 05.

"I just can't believe I finally won," McAllister said. "I feel great!"

McAllister, who has worked as the bar manager at Sarah's Cafe in Wiscasset for the past 20 years, said he doesn't plan to quit working.

"I am planning to stay there for now as the people and the place are like home to me, but I may drop a couple of shifts," he said.