Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke a Guinness World Record when he built the world's largest marker pen, measuring 9 feet by 1 foot.

Muhammed Dileef constructed the unusually large writing implement with a team of helpers in Kerala, India.

Advertisement

Guinness World Records shared a video showing Dileef constructing the 9-foot-long, 1-foot-wide marker pen.

The footage shows Dileef and his helpers using the completed marker to write the word "India."

Dileef said he took on the world record to promote literacy among the country's younger generations.