Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a loose pig found wandering on a road was safely rounded up by troopers, but its origins remain unknown.

Troopers from the state police's Newport station were dispatched Monday night on a report of an animal wandering loose in a roadway.

The troopers lured the pig to them and safely apprehended the animal.

"They then wrapped the pig in a blanket (see what we did there?) and placed it in the back of their vehicle," state police tweeted.

Police said they are now trying to find the owner of the pig, which was taken to the Short & Curlies Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in New Bloomfield.