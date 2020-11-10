Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A group of friends out fishing in Brazil ended up acting as a taxi service for a monkey that was stranded away from shore.

The group of men said they were camping and fishing in Tres Vendas, Rio Grande do Sul, when they spotted a monkey swimming nearby and noticed the primate was showing signs of fatigue and could be in danger of drowning.

A video of the encounter shows the men extend an oar to the monkey, which holds onto the offered support as the boat ferries it to shore.

The footage shows the men help the monkey reach a tree at the shoreline, where it climbs to safety.

The men said the animal is believed to be an endangered bugio, also known as a howler monkey.