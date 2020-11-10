Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were called out to the side of a road to rescue a family of ducklings that fell into a storm drain.

Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue said crews were summed Tuesday morning to the side of Alwynne Drive in Lehigh Acres when a family of ducklings fell into a storm drain.

The department shared photos from the rescue, which the mother duck watched cautiously from a distance.

A video tweeted by the department shows the moment the ducklings were scooped up in a large net and reunited with their mother.