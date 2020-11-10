A Doonside, New South Wales, Australia, woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday gift for her boyfriend that turned out to be a winner worth more than $180,000. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian man found a small birthday gift from his girlfriend turned into a much larger present when the scratch-off lottery ticket she gave him won a jackpot of nearly $200,000.

The Doonside, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she bought the scratch-off ticket from Doonside Newsagency & Post Office to give to her boyfriend as a birthday gift.

Advertisement

"For his birthday, we went out for dinner and we scratched it there and then," the girlfriend recalled.

She said the ticket appeared to be a winner, but the couple didn't realize the extent of their luck until they return to the store the following day and found out it they had won $182,116.25.

"We didn't believe it. We still don't believe it," the woman said. "I just keep thinking 'Oh, my God. Is this real life?' It's crazy. It's still so surreal!"

The couple said they plan to put some of their winnings toward buying new cars and putting a down payment on a house.