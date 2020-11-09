Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said it took her more than three months to finish creating the world's largest hand-drawn maze, which measures more than 1,120 square feet.

Michelle Ninley of Detroit said it took her a full three months and 10 days of drawing to set the Guinness World Record for the largest hand-drawn maze.

The finished maze covers a surface area of 1,126.36 square feet.

Nunley said her world record attempt raised funds for Living Arts, a Detroit organization that provides community art programs for kids.