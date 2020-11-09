Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reports of loud cries and screams in a San Francisco neighborhood led to a baby raccoon being freed from a tight spot in a tree by firefighters who dubbed the small animal Freedom.

The San Francisco Fire Department said emergency calls came in late at night reporting loud cries and screams in the area of 15th Avenue at Santiago Street, and San Francisco Animal Care and Control personnel were summoned to the scene when the source turned out to be a baby raccoon wedged in a V-split in a large tree.

Animal Care and Control rescuers called in the fire department when they were unable to reach the raccoon, and firefighters were given a briefing on how to calm the animal before scaling the tree to rescue the young raccoon.

"After a few minutes of rescue work, the raccoon was free only to clutch and hold onto the firefighters who had just saved its life," the fire department tweeted. "In light of recent events, we have named him -- FREEDOM."

Freedom was taken to San Francisco Animal Care and Control and "will be released to continue its life, with a few new friends who will always be there if needed," the department tweeted.