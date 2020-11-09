Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record that he said turned out to be unexpectedly hazardous: catching uncooked, unbroken eggs in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he took on the record for most eggs caught with the mouth in 1 minute with help from neighbor Jonathan Hannon.

Hannon tossed the eggs from a distance of 6.5 feet away and Rush then set out to catch them with his mouth.

Rush's attempt featured 36 eggs thrown, 24 caught and 18 ending up unbroken. Rush said one of the eggs that broke cut his lip, but he decided to go on with the attempt and broke the previous record of 17 eggs.