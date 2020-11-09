Animal services officers in Yolo County, Calif., responded to a report of a loose camel near Woodland and arrived to find the animal had returned home on its own after a walk through the neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Serenity Farms

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal services officers were summoned to a California neighborhood on a report of an unusual escapee from a local farm -- a camel.

Michaela McGuian, supervising animal services officer for the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, said she knew right away after receiving a call about a camel on the loose that the animal was likely CamElla, a single-humped dromedary camel residing at Anita Varga's Serenity Farms, outside Woodland.

Advertisement

McGuian said CamElla caused a stir with her outing, but ended up returning home on her own before officers arrived.

"I'm not a camel expert but like other large animals, they may get curious if they get a chance to escape," McGuian told the Daily Democrat. "We find with cows and horses, they will sometimes wander, just to see if there's food out there."

She said the department has received calls about CamElla before from concerned members of the public.

"A camel is an unusual animal that people are concerned is illegal but it's not," McGuian said. "That's most people's general question because it's an unusual animal to have as a pet."