Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man who found a 32-year-old message in a bottle on the shore of a lake said he was able to talk with the message's author -- although she has no memory of writing the note.

Larry Jones, of Bobcaygeon, said he was working on his property on the shore of Sturgeon Lake when he spotted a green bottle stuck in the mud.

Jones and his wife, Millie, opened the bottle and discovered a letter inside authored by a 13-year-old girl named Angela Vankerkhoven.

Vankerkhoven's note, dated July 14, 1988, said she lived in Simcoe and was visiting White Swan cottages, located on the other side of the lake from Jones' property.

Jones said he was contacted by Vankerkhoven after her mother saw a news report about his discovery. He said the woman told him she recalled visiting White Swan cottages in 1988, but she had no memory of setting a message in a bottle adrift in the lake.