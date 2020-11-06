Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state announce this year's inductees are classic doll Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk and the game Jenga.

The Strong National Museum of Play said this year's inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

The museum said Baby Nancy was created by Shindana Toys in 1968 and became the best selling Black doll in Los Angeles by the end of the year, when it was distributed nationwide. Baby Nancy made history the following year by being the first doll with an Afro hairstyle.

"Although Shindana Toys ceased operations in 1983, Baby Nancy still stands as a landmark doll that made commercial and cultural breakthroughs," The Strong curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said.

Sidewalk chalk was chosen in part due to being one of the earliest known examples of an artistic toy, the museum said.

"There are few limits to what kids can do with chalk. Every sidewalk square, patio, and driveway holds the potential for a work of art, a winning game of strategy and cleverness, or a demonstration of physical agility, poise, and balance," chief curator Christopher Bensch said.

Jenga, a block-stacking game invented by Englishwoman Leslie Scott, based on wooden block toys from her childhood in Africa, calls on players to build the tower higher without knocking it down.

"Fans say that much of Jenga's success lies in its simplicity and ability to be played by almost anyone. It is one of the rare games that's equally fun for two people or a bigger crowd. It's perfect for a game party with a group or something more intimate, but either way, it's always sure to make instant memories," curator Nicolas Ricketts said.