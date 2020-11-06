Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he used his nunchucks to volley 34 table tennis balls in 1 minute.

Xie Desheng, who previously used his nunchucks -- also known as nunchaku -- to break records for lighting matches, extinguishing candles and unscrewing bottle caps, broke his own table tennis world record in Jinan, Shandong.

Xie previously set the record at 32, and was able to advance the record during his most recent attempt to 34.

Xie, who teaches nunchuck classes in Shanghai, has won numerous awards at martial arts events across the globe.