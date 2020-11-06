A chameleon was rescued after being stranded for three days on a power line in Daly City, Pa. Photo courtesy of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a chameleon was rescued after being stranded on a power line for three days.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said personnel responded to a neighborhood in Daly City, where a caller reported an exotic lizard had been clinging to a power line for three days.

The organization said officials spoke with an electrical line worker to develop a plan to rescue the chameleon.

A rescuer ended up using a wooden-handled tool to capture the chameleon in a net. Officials said the lizard attempted to cling to the line, but was eventually pulled free and brought back to the ground.

The chameleon is now in the care of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, which said the animal is believed to be an escaped pet or an escapee from a pet store.

"Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone's exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven't found a lost report that fits this little animal," spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said. "But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary."