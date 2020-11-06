A 42-year-old Wayne County, Mich., resident said his lottery prize of $5,000 a week for life was correctly predicted by the convenience store clerk who dropped his ticket on the floor. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a lottery prize of $5,000 a week for life said his jackpot was correctly predicted by the clumsy clerk who sold him the ticket.

The 42-year-old player Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Cash For Life scratch-off ticket at the Allways Gas convenience store in Westland.

"I asked the clerk for a $10 Cash For Life ticket and when he pulled it, it fell on the floor," the man said. "He handed it to me and said: 'This is going to be a winner.' Boy, was he right."

The player said he later discovered the clerk's prediction had been prophetic.

"I scratched the ticket when I got home and in the third spot, I saw letters. My jaw hit the floor, and I haven't been able to pick it up since," he said.

The ticket won the man a top prize of $5,000 a week for life. He chose the option of a $5.5 million lump sum.

"It's a great feeling to know I can live comfortably, take care of my kids, and worry a whole lot less," he said.