Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia man said he is hoping to reunite a letter written by a man serving in World War II in 1944 with the soldier's family after finding the note in a box of items he purchased years ago.

Arnie Lloyd of Elmsdale said he bought a 1948 Ford F1 car from a family about three years ago, and he also ended up buying some boxes of truck parts and other miscellaneous items from the same seller.

Lloyd said he was going through one of the boxes recently when he found a hand-written letter written by Arnold Weisner, a Canadian solider who served in the Netherlands during World War II. The letter, dated Nov. 4, 1944, was addressed to Clark Armstrong of Beechville.

Lloyd said he found numerous other items bearing Armstrong's name in the box, including love letters, old pay stubs and a driver's license from the early 1900s.

Lloyd said he is now hoping to reunite the letter with members of Weisner's family.

"If a grandson or granddaughter gets to read that letter, they get a piece of history that maybe their father or grandfather didn't get a chance to talk about," Lloyd told CTV News.

Ken Hynes, the curator for the Army Museum Halifax Citadel, said Lloyd might have some difficulty finding Weisner's official records.

"Library and Archives Canada haven't released them to the public from the Second World War because there are veterans who are still alive," Hynes said.

Lloyd said he will not give up the search for Weisner's relatives.

"I'm hoping that they will actually get it," Lloyd said. "They'll get to read the story that their relative has written while they were in the war."