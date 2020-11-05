Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic said they issued a warning to a man caught violating curfew and attempting to disguise his actions by walking a stuffed toy dog on a leash.

A news crew from Czech Television's Events of South Bohemia show were accompanying patrolling police officers in Ceske Budejovice when the officers stopped a man caught walking in a public area after the 9 p.m. curfew, which was imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The man initially claimed to be out walking his dog, an activity that is permitted after curfew hours, but police quickly determined the object at the end of his leash was actually a stuffed toy dog.

The man then claimed his walk was an artistic practical joke and was released with a warning.

The dog walker later told the Mlada fronta Dnes newspaper he does not regret his actions.