Nov. 5 (UPI) -- An India teenager achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager.

Nilanshi Patel, 18, first achieved the record for longest hair on a teenager on Nov. 21, 2018, and has since broken her own record twice, the most recent time also achieving the record for the longest hair ever on a teenager.

Advertisement

Patel's hair was measured days before her 18th birthday at a length of 6 feet, 6.7 inches. Her hair was initially measured in 2018 at 5 feet, 7 inches.

The teenager said she has been growing her hair out ever since getting a bad haircut at age 6.

"I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won't cut my hair. I decided that when I was 6 and have not cut it since," she said.

Patel said she has not decided whether to keep growing her hair out to seek length records in the adult category.