Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin said a deer that had been spotted wandering for several days with a plastic trick-or-treat pumpkin stuck over its face was freed with help from local residents.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it first received reports of the deer with the Halloween pumpkin stuck over its face Oct. 29, and neighbors living near the lake in Pewaukee were asked to keep a lookout for the deer emerging from the nearby woods.

HAWS personnel were summoned to the neighborhood when the deer was seen Tuesday and rescuers rushed to the scene to tranquilize the deer.

The deer was secured and the pumpkin was removed with the help of neighbors. The animal was released back into the wild.