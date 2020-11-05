Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Orange County Fairgrounds in California is addressing its weed problem by employing some unusual landscapers -- a herd of goats and their guardian donkey.

County officials said the area around the fairgrounds' Pacific Amphitheater is being grazed on by a herd of 18 Angora goats and a miniature donkey on loan from Eureka Mohair Farm in Tollhouse, Calif.

Advertisement

The goats are getting rid of the unwanted vegetation around the amphitheater while also breaking up the soil and providing fertilizer for future planting.

The herd is scheduled to remain on the grounds until December and will return in March to prepare the grounds to host the annual Orange County Fair in July.