Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland and Labrador family is trying to find the owner of a wedding ring found in a child's candy bag after a night of trick-or-treating.

Gillian Lahoda said her son, Niko, didn't realize until the end of the night that someone had apparently dropped their wedding ring into his bag while he was trick-or-treating Saturday in St. John's.

Advertisement

Lahoda said Niko visited dozens of homes during his three hour quest for candy and does not know at what point in the evening the ring fell into his bag.

The mother said she is keeping details of the ring's appearance under wraps for the moment so the rightful owner can describe it to prove ownership.

"I figure if anyone is missing a ring then they know it, or they will soon find out," she told CBC News. "If I advertised what it looked like then how would I know that the person was telling me the truth?"

The family has put up flyers in the neighborhood and neighborhood Valier Elementary got involved by posting about the ring on social media.

"One of our students found a wedding ring in his trick-or-treat bag ... he would like to return it to its rightful owner. Can you help us out?" the school tweeted.