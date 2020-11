Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said an overturned semi truck spilled cases of beer across the lanes of a highway in Dearborn County.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said the truck overturned Wednesday in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 in Dillsboro.

The sheriff's office posted a photo to Facebook showing the truck and its spilled load after the mess was cleared from the roadway.

No serious injuries were reported in connection with the crash.