Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Kentucky town is celebrating the election of a mayor whose support transcends political divides: a French bulldog named Wilbur.

The Rabbit Hash Historical Society, which holds elections for a canine "mayor" every three years as a fundraiser, said French bulldog Wilbur Beast took the office with 13,143 votes, the highest total since the elections began in 1998.

Wilbur unseated incumbent Mayor Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pit bull elected in 2017.

The historical society, which owns the town, said 22,985 votes were cast, the highest turnout in the history of the canine mayor office. The election raised a total $13,156, which officials said will go toward preserving local historical buildings.