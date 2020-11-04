Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Wisconsin shared a photo from an unusual traffic stop featuring a small car with a snowmobile perched sideways on its roof.

The Northwest Region of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo from the scene on U.S. 63 in Polk County, where a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over the vehicle hauling the oversized load, which extends out from both sides of the car.

"Folks, don't try this at home," the tweet read. "This isn't a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you're transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck."

WisDOT spokeswoman Christena O'Brien told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune the driver was issued a warning for his load being "over width."