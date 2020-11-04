Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy in India broke a Guinness World Record when he identified 50 cartoon characters in 1 minute.

Guinness shared a video showing Shrish Nirghav, 5, of Tamil Nadu, identifying cartoon characters from a stack of photos.

The boy identified 50 characters during the time period, including characters from popular shows Paw Patrol, The Powerpuff Girls, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, Dora the Explorer and more.

Nirghav previously held the Guinness record for most vehicle logos identified in 1 minute.