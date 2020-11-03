Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a young deer spotted with a chicken feeder stuck around its head.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region, said officers responded Monday when the fawn was spotted in Conifer with a chicken feeder stuck around its head.

The feeder was making it difficult for the deer to eat, officials said.

Officers were able to locate the fawn and tranquilize it.

The feeder was removed from the deer's head and the fawn, which did not appear to be seriously injured, was reunited with its mother.