Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A trio of friends fishing on a North Carolina beach ended up finding something more unusual than a fish -- a message in a bottle containing a man's ashes.

Kelly Bergenstock said she was fishing at Nags Head with Dana Hedgepath and Tricia Bonday, her fellow members of the "Looney Tunas" fishing team, when she came across something in the sand.

"I see this bottle has washed up right next to my leg and I'm like, 'Oh my God. It's a message in a bottle.' I always wanted to find one of these," Bergenstock told the Outer Banks Voice.

The women took the bottle back to their truck and opened it. While using pliers to remove the note inside, Bergenstock noticed the bottle also contained what appeared to be the ashes from a cremation.

The note turned out to have been written by a woman whose husband, Scott Lovett McKinney, died in 2018.

The Looney Tunas did some research online and were able to contact McKinney's widow, Camille Halley.

"For him to wash up down there, with three crazy women on a beach in the middle of a northeaster -- that's so classic Scott," Halley said. "Like, 'don't write me off, I'm not done. I'm gonna get one last crazy ride with three crazy women on a beach, and then start my journey.'"

Halley said McKinney liked to go sailing and would often launch his own messages in bottles in the hopes of hearing from someone who found one.

"He always wanted somebody to find one of his bottles. So he got his wish the other way around," Halley said.

The Looney Tunas said they launched McKinney's bottle back into the ocean after taking some photos of their find.