Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A hospitality college in Indonesia is offering students hard hit by the economic slowdown the chance to pay their tuition in coconuts and other natural materials.

The Venus One Tourism Academy in Gianyar, Bali, said students facing financial hardships will be allowed to pay their tuition and other fees by bringing in coconuts that the school uses to harvest virgin coconut oil.

Officials said students can also pay fees with moringa leaves and gotu kola leaves, which are used to make products like herbal soap.

The products made from the coconuts and other materials will be sold on campus to raise funds for the school, officials said.

The school said it has implemented numerous safety measures to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory mask wearing, reduced class sizes and frequent temperature checks.