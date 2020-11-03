Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado shared photos from the unusual rescue of a dog that was trapped in the narrow space between a fence and cement wall.

The Denver Animal Shelter said animal protection officers responded Monday when the dog apparently fell into the narrow gap between the wall and the fence.

Advertisement

The shelter said the dog was scared, but the rescuers were able to calm the canine by speaking softly and offering it some ice cream provided by a neighbor.

The canine was removed from the tight spot and taken to the Denver Animal Shelter to receive veterinary treatment. The dog was dubbed Frederick by shelter staff, who said they are still trying to identify the dog's owner.